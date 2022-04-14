Camp Nou taken over by Eintracht Frankfurt fans in humiliating defeat

Barcelona suffered a damaging defeat in the Europa League on Thursday night, going out 4-3 on aggregate to Eintracht Frankfurt on the night.

There was plenty of reporting surrounding the number of Eintracht Frankfurt fans arriving in Barcelona for the match and on the way to Camp Nou, it certainly seemed they had delivered on their promise.

There was plenty of controversy once inside the ground as many took in the full scale of how many Eintracht fans had got tickets. The white of Frankfurt filled much of the stadium and towards the end of the match, when the fans gathered with the players, this could be seen in all its glory or shame depending on the point of view.

Barca defender Araujo: I was surprised there were so many German fans in the stadium, the club have to look at this pic.twitter.com/5TgZ8NMJnQ — Samuel Marsden (@samuelmarsden) April 14, 2022

After the match Ronald Araujo told Movistar that he “didn’t expect so many German fans” to be there in his flash interview.

Barcelona President Joan Laporta was even harder about the situation. Speaking to Mundo Deportivo, he said the situation could not be repeated.

“What happened in the stands was shameful and undignified. As a cule, I felt ashamed. I will take measures.”

As to how to how it had happened, club sources assured that Eintracht fans had secured all of their tickets via tour operators or ticket websites.