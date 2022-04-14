Breaking: Pedri substituted at half-time with injury against Eintracht Frankfurt

Barcelona are having a torrid time against Eintracht Frankfurt and found themselves 2-0 down at half-time. It seems things got worse at the break.

Things got off to a terrible start for Barcelona after Eric Garcia pulled down Jesper Lindstrom in the box, conceding a penalty after just two minutes.

Having failed to respond to that blow, they found themselves in bigger trouble by the 38th minute. Rafael Santos Borre picked up the ball and unleashed a savage drive towards goal, which beat Marc-Andre ter Stegen.

At half-time, Barcelona were also forced to withdraw one of their best hopes of turning things around. Pedri appeared to touch his left leg according to Mundo Deportivo, who say he has a muscle injury.

Frenkie de Jong had been left on the bench due to being ill during the week, but was called upon by Xavi Hernandez to replace his star midfielder. A tough task lies ahead for de Jong and his teammates.