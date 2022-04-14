Barcelona manager Xavi explains Gavi and Mingueza starts against Frankfurt

Barcelona face Eintracht Frankfurt with some key absences in their side, which manager Xavi Hernandez explained before the match.

The Catalans face a unique atmosphere at Camp Nou tonight, with a reported 20,000 plus Eintracht fans making the trip. Based on early scenes, plenty are in the ground too.

Oscar Mingueza came into the team for Dani Alves, with the Brazilian not registered for the Europa League. Sergino Dest is also only fit enough for the bench. Gavi has also started, with Frenkie de Jong on the bench, as reported by Mundo Deportivo. Xavi Hernandez explained his choices.

“Without Frenkie we lose a little control, but Gavi is very competitive and he is ready, as is Mingueza.”

Meanwhile Gerard Pique didn’t even make the bench, having failed to recover from an injury.

“He is still in pain and although he tried, he couldn’t do any more.”

Image via Arne Dedert/dpa