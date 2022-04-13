Champions League La Liga

(WATCH) Jubilant Villarreal fans party in Castellon after Bayern Munich win

Villarreal fans will be partying all night after they secured a Champions League semi final place for the first time since 2006.

The Yellow Submarine held their nerve away at Bayern Munich after travelling to Germany with a 1-0 first leg lead from last week.

Robert Lewandowski levelled the tie on the night at the Allianz Arena before Samuel Chukwueze popped up to bury a late equaliser for Villarreal and send them through on aggregate.

The final whistle triggered scenes of mass celebrations outside the Estadio de la Ceramica with fans gathering all over Castellon to celebrate Unai Emery and his players.

The Yellow Submarine now head back to Spain to await outcome of tomorrow’s clash between Liverpool and Benfica to discover their last four opponent.

If they are drawn against Liverpool it would be a repeat of the 2016 Europa League semi final which the Reds won 3-1 over two legs before losing to Sevilla in the final.

