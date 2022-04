(WATCH) Jubilant Villarreal fans party in Castellon after Bayern Munich win

Villarreal fans will be partying all night after they secured a Champions League semi final place for the first time since 2006.

The Yellow Submarine held their nerve away at Bayern Munich after travelling to Germany with a 1-0 first leg lead from last week.

Robert Lewandowski levelled the tie on the night at the Allianz Arena before Samuel Chukwueze popped up to bury a late equaliser for Villarreal and send them through on aggregate.

ยกยก๐‹๐Ž๐‚๐”๐‘๐€๐€๐€๐€๐€๐€๐€๐€๐€๐€๐€๐€๐€!! ยฟA quiรฉn le gustarรญa estar de fiesta en este vestuario ๐Ÿ™‹โ€โ™‚๏ธ?#UCL pic.twitter.com/lrFTabg6IN โ€” Villarreal CF (@VillarrealCF) April 12, 2022

The final whistle triggered scenes of mass celebrations outside the Estadio de la Ceramica with fans gathering all over Castellon to celebrate Unai Emery and his players.

๐‘ฌ๐‘ณ ๐‘ท๐‘ถ๐‘ฉ๐‘ณ๐‘ฌ ๐‘บ๐‘ฐ๐‘ฎ๐‘ผ๐‘ฌ ๐‘ซ๐‘ฌ ๐‘ญ๐‘ฐ๐‘ฌ๐‘บ๐‘ป๐‘จ ยกOrgullosos de ser de La Aldea ๐Ÿ‘!#UCL pic.twitter.com/Rp69BJY2mv โ€” Villarreal CF (@VillarrealCF) April 12, 2022

And this is what being a Villarreal means๐Ÿ‘‡. During the madness in Vila-real, the fans dedicated the moment to vice-president Josรฉ Manuel Llaneza ๐Ÿ’›. WE ARE A ๐‘ญ๐‘จ๐‘ด๐‘ฐ๐‘ณ๐’€!#UCL pic.twitter.com/bH0VsplNYf โ€” Villarreal CF English (@VillarrealCFen) April 12, 2022

Villarreal players back out of the dressing room to celebrate with their fans. Special scenes! ๐Ÿ’› @VillarrealCFen pic.twitter.com/wjb7En1fwm โ€” Adriano Del Monte (@adriandelmonte) April 12, 2022

The Yellow Submarine now head back to Spain to await outcome of tomorrowโ€™s clash betweenย Liverpoolย and Benfica to discover their last four opponent.

If they are drawn against Liverpool it would be a repeat of the 2016 Europa League semi final which the Reds won 3-1 over two legs before losing to Sevilla in the final.