(WATCH) Jubilant Villarreal fans party in Castellon after Bayern Munich win

Villarreal fans will be partying all night after they secured a Champions League semi final place for the first time since 2006.

The Yellow Submarine held their nerve away at Bayern Munich after travelling to Germany with a 1-0 first leg lead from last week.

Robert Lewandowski levelled the tie on the night at the Allianz Arena before Samuel Chukwueze popped up to bury a late equaliser for Villarreal and send them through on aggregate.

¡¡𝐋𝐎𝐂𝐔𝐑𝐀𝐀𝐀𝐀𝐀𝐀𝐀𝐀𝐀𝐀𝐀𝐀𝐀!! ¿A quién le gustaría estar de fiesta en este vestuario 🙋‍♂️?#UCL pic.twitter.com/lrFTabg6IN — Villarreal CF (@VillarrealCF) April 12, 2022

The final whistle triggered scenes of mass celebrations outside the Estadio de la Ceramica with fans gathering all over Castellon to celebrate Unai Emery and his players.

𝑬𝑳 𝑷𝑶𝑩𝑳𝑬 𝑺𝑰𝑮𝑼𝑬 𝑫𝑬 𝑭𝑰𝑬𝑺𝑻𝑨 ¡Orgullosos de ser de La Aldea 👏!#UCL pic.twitter.com/Rp69BJY2mv — Villarreal CF (@VillarrealCF) April 12, 2022

And this is what being a Villarreal means👇. During the madness in Vila-real, the fans dedicated the moment to vice-president José Manuel Llaneza 💛. WE ARE A 𝑭𝑨𝑴𝑰𝑳𝒀!#UCL pic.twitter.com/bH0VsplNYf — Villarreal CF English (@VillarrealCFen) April 12, 2022

Villarreal players back out of the dressing room to celebrate with their fans. Special scenes! 💛 @VillarrealCFen pic.twitter.com/wjb7En1fwm — Adriano Del Monte (@adriandelmonte) April 12, 2022

The Yellow Submarine now head back to Spain to await outcome of tomorrow’s clash between Liverpool and Benfica to discover their last four opponent.

If they are drawn against Liverpool it would be a repeat of the 2016 Europa League semi final which the Reds won 3-1 over two legs before losing to Sevilla in the final.