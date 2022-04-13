Champions League La Liga

Real Madrid survive Chelsea storm to seal iconic Champions League win

Real Madrid have kept their 2022 Champions League dream alive after an unbelievable 5-4 aggregate win over Chelsea.

Los Blancos move into the semi final after a rollercoaster night of action in the Spanish capital as the 13-time winners were forced to dig deep in extra time.

Despite leading 3-1 from the first leg at Stamford Bridge last week, Real Madrid were caught completely cold by the visitors on the night.

Goals from Mason Mount and Antonio Rudiger completely changed the complexion of the game to bring the tie level at 3-3 on aggregate.

Chelsea looked set to push on from there as Marcos Alonso saw a goal controversially ruled out for handball by VAR before Timo Werner slotted the Blues in front.

However, big game experience is Real Madrid’s ace card in these situations, and substitute Rodrygo Goes hauled them back into it with a neat finish from Luka Modric’s outrageous pass.

But the big moment of the night was saved for talismanic captain Karim Benzema as the Frenchman nodded home his 38th goal of the season in extra time to flip the script again.

Los Blancos will now await tomorrow’s semi final action with a semi final date against either Manchester City or Atletico Madrid.

Images via Getty Images

Posted by

Tags Antonio Rudiger Chelsea Karim Benzema Marcos Alonso Mason Mount Rodrygo Rodrygo Goes Timo Werner

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.