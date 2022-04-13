Real Madrid survive Chelsea storm to seal iconic Champions League win

Real Madrid have kept their 2022 Champions League dream alive after an unbelievable 5-4 aggregate win over Chelsea.

Karim Benzema now has 1⃣3⃣ goals against Premier League opposition in the Champions League 😲 Lionel Messi is the only player with more (27).#UCL pic.twitter.com/jNNmJoJ7UL — Football on BT Sport (@btsportfootball) April 12, 2022

Los Blancos move into the semi final after a rollercoaster night of action in the Spanish capital as the 13-time winners were forced to dig deep in extra time.

Giving up is not an option. — Luka Modrić (@lukamodric10) April 12, 2022

Despite leading 3-1 from the first leg at Stamford Bridge last week, Real Madrid were caught completely cold by the visitors on the night.

Goals from Mason Mount and Antonio Rudiger completely changed the complexion of the game to bring the tie level at 3-3 on aggregate.

That's the perfect start for Chelsea! 🔥 A fortunate way through for Mason Mount, but there was nothing fortunate about the finish… 🎯 We're down to a one-goal deficit! #UCL pic.twitter.com/O5uMYZlGTE — Football on BT Sport (@btsportfootball) April 12, 2022

CHELSEA ARE LEVEL! 🙌 Another great header in a tie full of great headers! 💥 Antonio Rüdiger powers the ball home from a corner to make it 3-3 on aggregate…#UCL pic.twitter.com/ACRwp5xAIt — Football on BT Sport (@btsportfootball) April 12, 2022

Chelsea looked set to push on from there as Marcos Alonso saw a goal controversially ruled out for handball by VAR before Timo Werner slotted the Blues in front.

Chelsea thought they had gone ahead in the tie… 🖥 But after a VAR review, it was judged Marcos Alonso handled the ball in the build-up to scoring ❌ Harsh or fair?#UCL pic.twitter.com/WYVjIN9ppw — Football on BT Sport (@btsportfootball) April 12, 2022

However, big game experience is Real Madrid’s ace card in these situations, and substitute Rodrygo Goes hauled them back into it with a neat finish from Luka Modric’s outrageous pass.

On repeat 🔁 So delicious from Luka Modric 🤤#UCL pic.twitter.com/FAB8aghXMj — Football on BT Sport (@btsportfootball) April 12, 2022

But the big moment of the night was saved for talismanic captain Karim Benzema as the Frenchman nodded home his 38th goal of the season in extra time to flip the script again.

IT JUST HAD TO BE HIM! 🌟 Karim Benzema gets his goal in extra-time, and it's advantage to Real Madrid once again… An absolute thriller at the Bernabéu! 🥵#UCL pic.twitter.com/S16zuWUtdz — Football on BT Sport (@btsportfootball) April 12, 2022

Los Blancos will now await tomorrow’s semi final action with a semi final date against either Manchester City or Atletico Madrid.

