Luka Modric: Real Madrid came back from the dead to beat Chelsea

Real Madrid star Luka Modric hailed their miraculous recovery to edge past Chelsea in the Champions League quarter finals.

Los Blancos turned in a gritty and experienced late comeback to turn the tide against the Premier League powerhouses despite trailing 3-0 at one stage on the night.

Modric’s wonderful assist set up Rodrygo Goes to tie the game level at 4-4 on aggregate before Karim Benzema’s header won it in extra time.

However, the Croatian international admitted the picture looked bleak in the second half, with their big game experience invaluable in rescuing the contest late on.

“Tonight was unbelievable. We were dead until we finally scored and got back into it”, as per reports from BT Sport.

“I do not think we played badly but they took their chances.

“But we didn’t give up. we kept on believing and fighting, and in the end we scored two great goals.

"We didn't give up. We kept believing, we kept fighting and in the end, we scored two goals." Luka Modric on the great character Real Madrid showed to turn the game around at 3-0 down… 🙌@TheDesKelly pic.twitter.com/DaISxDeBbz — Football on BT Sport (@btsportfootball) April 12, 2022

“We showed great character and the fans inside the stadium were a big help to us.

“Experience plays an important role in this competition and we needed it tonight because Chelsea are one of the toughest teams to play against in Europe.”

Modric was also quizzed over who he would like to face in the semi finals, from either Manchester City or Atletico Madrid, but the 36-year-old claimed he has no preference.

Real Madrid now return to the task of pushing on for the La Liga title this weekend, as they head to Sevilla this weekend, before the Champions League semi final first leg away on April 27.

Images via Getty Images