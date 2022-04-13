Carlo Ancelotti hails substitute impact in Chelsea win

Real Madrid boss Carlo Ancelotti praised the impact of his late substitutes as Los Blancos sealed an incredible Champions League comeback win over Chelsea.

Los Blancos are through to semi finals after an emotional night in the Spanish capital as the 13-time winners eventually found a way through.

Goals from Mason Mount, Antonio Rudiger and Timo Werner completely reversed Real Madrid’s 3-1 first leg lead as Ancelotti faced a last eight exit.

However, the veteran Italian coach timed his second half changes to perfection as the hosts slowly turned the tide in Madrid.

French international Eduardo Camavinga provided some much needed freshness in midfield before fellow sub Rodrygo Goes tied the game level at 4-4 on aggregate before Karim Benzema’s header won it in extra time.

“We have won this game thanks to energy from the bench. I made the changes to put energy into the team”, as per reports from Marca.

“The team has suffered a lot and the players have not shied away.

“We didn’t deserve to be 2-0 down. We suffered from set pieces as we didn’t have Militao in the team.

“The magic of the stadium has helped us a lot again. The more you suffer, the happier I am.”

Real Madrid now return to the task of pushing on for the La Liga title this weekend, as they head to Sevilla this weekend, before the Champions League semi final first leg away on April 27.