(WATCH) Mason Mount puts Chelsea ahead at Real Madrid

Chelsea have secured a perfect start in their Champions League quarter final second leg away at Real Madrid with a 1-0 lead in Spain.

Thomas Tuchel’s side head to the Spanish capital on the back of a 3-1 humbling at home in the first leg last week as Karim Benzema’s hat trick put Los Blancos in the driving seat for the last four.

However, with Tuchel calling on his players to produce a historic performance in front of the travelling fans, England star Mason Mount has put them in front after 16 minutes.

That's the perfect start for Chelsea! 🔥 A fortunate way through for Mason Mount, but there was nothing fortunate about the finish… 🎯 We're down to a one-goal deficit! #UCL pic.twitter.com/O5uMYZlGTE — Football on BT Sport (@btsportfootball) April 12, 2022

Ruben Loftus-Cheek’s neat lay off in midfield released Mount to break in behind the hosts defence and Mount powered home past former Blues stopper Thibaut Courtois.

With no away goals in this season’s Champions League, Chelsea can potentially take the game to extra time with another goal, if Real Madrid are unable to find a goal themselves, inside 90 minutes.

