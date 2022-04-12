(WATCH) Antonio Rudiger puts Chelsea 2-0 up at Real Madrid

Chelsea have levelled their two legged Champions League quarter final second leg at Real Madrid with a 2-0 lead at the start of the second half.

Thomas Tuchel’s side head to the Spanish capital on the back of a 3-1 humbling at home in the first leg last week as Karim Benzema’s hat trick put Los Blancos in the driving seat for the last four.

However, the Blues have completely flipped the script with an impressive showing in the Spanish capital right from the off at the Estadio Santiago Bernabeu.

England star Mason Mount edged them in front after just 16 minutes as he powered past former Blues stopper Thibaut Courtois from Ruben Loftus-Cheek’s pass.

That's the perfect start for Chelsea! 🔥 A fortunate way through for Mason Mount, but there was nothing fortunate about the finish… 🎯 We're down to a one-goal deficit! #UCL pic.twitter.com/O5uMYZlGTE — Football on BT Sport (@btsportfootball) April 12, 2022

Tuchel’s charges have picked up where they left off after the restart as German star Antonio Rudiger got up highest to power home a fine header from a corner.

CHELSEA ARE LEVEL! 🙌 Another great header in a tie full of great headers! 💥 Antonio Rüdiger powers the ball home from a corner to make it 3-3 on aggregate…#UCL pic.twitter.com/ACRwp5xAIt — Football on BT Sport (@btsportfootball) April 12, 2022

With no away goals in this season’s Champions League, Chelsea can potentially take the game to extra as it stands, if Real Madrid are unable to find a goal themselves, inside 90 minutes.

