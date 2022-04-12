Villarreal secure historic Champions League win at Bayern Munich

Villarreal have secured a Champions League semi final place for the first time since 2006 after an incredible night in Bavaria.

The Yellow Submarine headed to the Allianz Arena to face Bundesliga superpower Bayern Munich on the back of winning 1-0 in the first leg last week.

Unai Emery got his early tactics spot on as he pushed for a shock result across the two legs with the game evenly tied at 0-0 at the break.

Bayern talisman Robert Lewandowski eventually hauled the hosts back into the contest with a fine snapshot finish but the final sting in the tail belonged to Emery’s battlers on the night.

Who else but Robert Lewandowski?! 🎯 Picks out the bottom corner perfectly to put Bayern level on aggregate. Game on in Munich! 👊#UCL pic.twitter.com/D2WEolLuFh — Football on BT Sport (@btsportfootball) April 12, 2022

A sweeping counter attack caught out the Bayern back line and Samuel Chukwueze popped up at the back post to smash home the clincher for Villarreal.

VILLARRAEL HAVE SNATCHED IT LATE IN MUNICH!! 😱 Samuel Chukwueze comes off the bench and scores huge goal for Unai Emery's side. Bayern are heading out of the Champions League!#UCL pic.twitter.com/bPZHoo6yrX — Football on BT Sport (@btsportfootball) April 12, 2022

The Yellow Submarine now head back to Spain to await outcome of tomorrow’s clash between Liverpool and Benfica to discover their last four opponent.

Images via Getty Images