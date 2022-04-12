Champions League La Liga

Villarreal secure historic Champions League win at Bayern Munich

Villarreal have secured a Champions League semi final place for the first time since 2006 after an incredible night in Bavaria.

The Yellow Submarine headed to the Allianz Arena to face Bundesliga superpower Bayern Munich on the back of winning 1-0 in the first leg last week.

Unai Emery got his early tactics spot on as he pushed for a shock result across the two legs with the game evenly tied at 0-0 at the break.

Bayern talisman Robert Lewandowski eventually hauled the hosts back into the contest with a fine snapshot finish but the final sting in the tail belonged to Emery’s battlers on the night.

A sweeping counter attack caught out the Bayern back line and Samuel Chukwueze popped up at the back post to smash home the clincher for Villarreal.

The Yellow Submarine now head back to Spain to await outcome of tomorrow’s clash between Liverpool and Benfica to discover their last four opponent.

