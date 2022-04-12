Unai Emery hits back at Villarreal’s ‘small time’ critics after Bayern Munich

Villarreal boss Unai Emery offered a fiery response to their critics after sealing an incredible Champions League quarter final win over Bayern Munich.

A 2-1 aggregate win puts the Yellow Submarine into the last four for the first time since 2006 after a nervy night in Bavaria.

Polish star Robert Lewandowski brought the tie level on aggregate, just after the restart, but Villarreal fans favourite Samuel Chukwueze stole the headlines with a late winner.

Emery was delighted at full time, as he gears up for a semi final date with Liverpool or Benfica, but he claimed his players deserve more than patronising comments about the about of the club.

De 𝗘𝗦𝗧𝗘 𝗠𝗢𝗠𝗘𝗡𝗧𝗢 nos vamos a acordar 𝗧𝗢𝗗𝗔 𝗟𝗔 𝗩𝗜𝗗𝗔.#UCL pic.twitter.com/Zpd9skw0Wc — Villarreal CF (@VillarrealCF) April 12, 2022

“Let’s enjoy the semi finals. Knowing we are here, not because of how nice we are, or to let others say we are a nice and small town, but because we’ve worked for it”, as per reports from Marca.

“When we have conceded, it has been a critical moment, because when Bayern score, they score two or three.

“Humility is to know how to recognise the good and bad moments. In the good ones, be stable, and in the bad ones recognise you have not done something right.”

Villarreal now return to the day job of La Liga action this weekend with a trip to Getafe on April 16 with the semi final first leg away at either Anfield or the Estadio da Luz, on April 27.

