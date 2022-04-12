Real Madrid are back in Champions League action tonight when they take on Chelsea in their quarter-final second leg.

Carlo Ancelotti‘s men took a commanding lead in the first leg at Stamford Bridge last week, winning 3-1 thanks to a Karim Benzema hat-trick.

There are no away goals in play, but Real Madrid will still be confident of progressing having put together a two-goal lead ahead of returning to the Santiago Bernabeu.

A semi-final spot awaits, and Real Madrid will have silenced a demon should they win, having lost to eventual champions Chelsea at the penultimate stage last season.

Heading into this one, Ancelotti is lucky enough to have an almost fully fit squad.

Only Eden Hazard, Isco Alarcon, Jesus Vallejo and Miguel Gutierrez are absent.

Ferland Mendy has returned to full fitness and will surely start, with the only interesting selection decision coming in the front line.

Fede Valverde started on the right-hand side at Stamford Bridge, and that clearly worked.

Ancelotti could also call upon regular right wingers Marco Asensio and Rodrygo, but given the success in the first leg, one would have to assume it is more likely Valverde keeps his place.

Here is the full predicted starting XI:

(4-4-3) Courtois, Mendy, Alaba, Militao, Carvajal, Casemiro, Kroos, Modric, Vinicius Jr, Valverde, Benzema.