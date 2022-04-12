Real Madrid remain confident of keeping Luka Modric around beyond this season.

The Croatian is now 36 years of age, but he remains key for Los Blancos, something he showed with another stunning performance during the Champions League quarter final first leg with Chelsea.

He has eight assists and three goals so far this season, and his impact goes well beyond goal contribution.

The issue is that Modric’s current contract is set to expire at the end of this season, and Real Madrid are yet to address it.

But according to Mundo Deportivo, Los Blancos chiefs are relaxed over the situation, believing a deal will be struck ahead of the end of this term.

Having represented the club since 2012, and still happy in the Spanish capital, Modric is not going to pen terms elsewhere, and the feeling is that conversations can be had when Real Madrid have finished off their La Liga and Champions League title bids.

A deal of at least one year is being sought, potentially with the option to extend for another year.

It’s reported Modric’s salary will be key to striking a deal, and that shouldn’t be too much of an issue for Real Madrid, especially given how short the contract is going to be.