Villarreal are preparing for one of the biggest nights of their history.

The Yellow Submarine take on Bundesliga champions Bayern Munich this evening at the Allianz Arena.

Unai Emery‘s men established a 1-0 lead over Bayern in the first leg, with Arnaut Danjuma scoring the winner.

But they still face a huge task to reach the semi-finals of the Champions League for only the second time in their history.

Bayern remain a powerhouse, particularly at home, and they are more than capable of overcoming a one-goal deficit.

Emery will have to put together another masterplan to get his team into the final four.

Villarreal have been sweating on Pau Torres ahead of this one, with the centre-back, who was excellent in the first leg, missing the weekend’s draw with Athletic Club.

But it is believed he and Juan Foyth will return after small issues.

With that in mind, we have put together the predicted Villarreal starting XI.

(4-3-3) Rulli, Estupinan, Torres, Albiol, Foyth, Capoue, Parejo, Coquelin, Danjuma, Lo Celso, Gerard.