Pervis Estupinan has details how Villarreal plan to finish their Bayern Munich job on Tuesday night.

The Yellow Submarine take on the Bundesliga champions this evening in the second leg of their Champions League quarter-final tie.

Unai Emery‘s men head to Bavaria with a 1-0 lead thanks to Arnaut Danjuma’s winner in the first half.

And they will be desperate to finish the job to reach only their second ever Champions League semi-final.

But it will be no easy task, taking on a usually free-scoring Bayern side who are more than capable of coming from behind in a second leg, especially being at home.

Emery will have to produce another masterclass in planning to get this one right, and full-back Estupinan, who impressed in the first leg, says there is indeed a plan.

“The boss has a plan for us and we have been working to deactivate them.

“They know us and we have to improve more still from what we achieved in the first leg.

“Having the ball allows us to do damage.”

Should Villarreal win, they will face the winner of Liverpool and Benfica in the next round, but they have a tough 90 minutes ahead first.

A draw will do the trick, but keeping Bayern out again is going to be a tough task.