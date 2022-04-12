Chelsea have welcomed a fitness boost ahead of their key Champions League clash with Real Madrid this evening.

The Blues head to the Bernabeu with a two-goal deficit following their 3-1 home defeat in the first leg.

Thomas Tuchel‘s men face an uphill battle to reach the next round, though they are helped by the absence of away goals.

First and foremost, Chelsea will need to be careful at the back, with Real Madrid able to sit back and pick their moments as Chelsea attack in need of at least two goals.

And it’s for that reason why the presence of senior star Cesar Azpilicueta will be important.

The Spaniard was a doubt for this game after testing positive for coronavirus, but he has since trained with his teammates, as per Mundo Deportivo, and is in contention to play.

That will be seen as a big boost for Chelsea ahead of this one.