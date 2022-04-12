Barcelona could find themselves in a difficult spot when it comes to Miralem Pjanic.

The midfielder has spent this season out on loan with Besiktas after he was frozen out by Ronald Koeman.

Pjanic was signed by Barca as part of an inflated swap deal for Arthur Melo, and in truth, the move was nothing more than a financial trick.

But while it may have done Barca a quick favour at the time, it could come back to haunt them.

That’s because loan club Besiktas have already confirmed that they won’t be keeping any of their loan players – including Pjanic – beyond this season.

That means Pjanic will return to Barca, and as detailed by Marca, he no longer fits under the club’s wage limit.

Pjanic is a big earner, bringing in around €30million per season, and Barca will have to sell him as they look to add to their squad this summer.

It will likely mean the Blaugrana will have to take a cut-price figure for the Bosnian ahead of next season, if indeed they can find a buyer.