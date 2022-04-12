Barcelona are already eyeing a potential centre-back signing ahead of the summer.

The Blaugrana will likely need to add to their back line this summer ahead of likely exits.

Barca are expected to usher Clement Lenglet and Samuel Umtiti out of the door, and that will leave them in need of a left-sided centre-back.

According to Sport, they already have their eyes on Arsenal star Gabriel Magalhaes as they look to fill that gap.

The 24-year-old didn’t have an easy start at Arsenal after arriving in 2020, but he has since become a clear starter, already racking up 27 Premier League appearances this season.

According to the report, Gabriel is liked by Xavi Hernandez and the Barcelona technical staff and is being lined up as a potential signing.

Though, it’s not a signing that would likely come cheap, given Arsenal paid €26million for Gabriel in 2020.

Since then, he has improved significantly and he is still under contract until 2025.

He is still only 24, too, and Arsenal would likely charge a premium should they be pushed into a sale this summer.