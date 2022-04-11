Vinicius Junior on the verge of breaking Cristiano Ronaldo dribbling record

Real Madrid have been riding the crest of Vinicius Junior’s improvement curve all season, along with Karim Benzema, and the numbers are in evidence of that.

On the left side of attack, he provides a crucial link for the French striker and an added source of goals that Los Blancos lacked last season. His ability to beat his marker one-on-one also adds a different dynamic to Real Madrid’s attack.

Having attempted 203 dribbles this season, 84 of which have been successful, Vinicius remains behind only Sofiane Boufal and Allan Saint-Maximin in that metric. Both have attempted 212 dribbles, as noted by Sport.

To put that number in context, the Real Madrid record in a season stands at 205 and is held by Cristiano Ronaldo. With seven games left in La Liga, it looks likely that the Brazilian will take that record with ease.

After a brief dip in form in February and March, Vinicius appears to playing himself back into form. Although Benzema stole the show with his hat-trick, Vinicius was crucial in dismantling Chelsea last week in the Champions League.