Villarreal manager Unai Emery demands better second leg against Bayern Munich

Villarreal shocked Europe last week when they defeated German champions Bayern Munich 1-0 at the Estadio de la Ceramica. Despite the victory however, supporters were left with a bittersweet feeling in the knowledge that they could have scored more.

Now with the unenviable task of defending that lead in front a noisy crowd in the Allianz Arena and a vengeful Bayern team, manager Unai Emery is asking for more from his players.

Speaking to Sport ahead of the tie, he said they had to raise their level from the first leg.

“It will be a very different game to the Juventus one and the one at home, it will be more difficult. The home match will be insufficient in Munich, meaning we have to be better. We need to handle them in defence and be dangerous in attack. But I am expecting a different game to the home tie.”

Emery continued in the same manner, asking for cool heads in what will surely be a tense match.

“We need to be aware that we will have to suffer and defend a lot during the match and know how to do so with ease and serenity. We also need to be able to take advantage of having the ball and doing so with our quality and our characteristics.”

Since arriving at Villarreal, Emery has gone from strength to strength in European football. Winning the Europa League in his first year, Emery surpassed expectations this season, adding Juventus to his list of scalps in the Round of 16.