Villarreal president Fernando Roig has issued his verdict on his club’s upcoming second leg with Bayern Munich.

The Yellow Submarine are just 90 minutes away from only their second ever Champions League semi-final.

A first leg win over Bayern Munich has put them into an advantageous position ahead of the clash at the Allianz Arena.

And due to a superb performance that left Bayern dumfounded in the first leg, there is real belief Villarreal can finish off the upset.

Though, it will be anything but easy against a Bayern side that has already demonstrated its ability to pull off a second leg thrashing following a disappointing first leg.

That’s what Julian Nagelsmann‘s men did to Salzburg in the Round of 16, scoring seven times in the second leg.

It’s for that reason Villarreal president and owner Roig has warned of the big challenge ahead, but after touching down in Bavaria, he was full of belief.

“We are going to enjoy and try to get through another complicated round,” he said, as cited by Mundo Deportivo.

“The result in the first leg excited the fans. We are going to see if tomorrow we can culminate it.

“It is going to be very complicated, with a lot of difficulty, because we are going to play against a huge team.”