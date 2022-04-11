Chelsea boss Thomas Tuchel did not appear overly confident about his side’s chances of completing a comeback against Real Madrid.

The Blues make the trip to the Santiago Bernabeu on Tuesday night with a two-goal deficit after losing 3-1 at Stamford Bridge.

It was a night to forget for Chelsea, and they now have a long way to go if they want to continue their defence of their Champions League title beyond the quarter-final stage.

A two-goal comeback at the Bernabeu will be no easy task, particularly given Real Madrid‘s form, and that’s something Chelsea boss Tuchel has acknowledged.

“We don’t have the best chances, given the result of the first leg, given the competition and given the opponent and their stadium,” he said in his pre-match press conference.

“But we never manage on the function of possibilities that we have in terms of a result.

“It is unlikely to come back, but the fans deserve that we try, and if we try, it will be because we play to the top, to the limit.

“It is what it is. It will be a great night.”

Chelsea will have to score at least three if they want to complete a comeback in normal time.

With no away goals in play, a two-goal win would send the game to extra time.

The first goal could be key in that regard, with Real Madrid potentially killing the game off should they get the first one.