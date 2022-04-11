The numbers that put Ousmane Dembele on a par with Karim Benzema and Lionel Messi

Ousmane Dembele is on fire.

The Barcelona winger was pivotal as they came from behind to beat Levante last night and has now racked up eleven assists in 14 La Liga games according to Mundo Deportivo.

That means he’s now level in terms of assists with Real Madrid marksman Karim Benzema, although it took him 27 games.

In terms of the calendar year of 2022, Dembele has provided nine assists so far, more than anyone aside from Paris Saint-Germain playmaker – and his former Barcelona teammate – Lionel Messi.

Dembele’s contract with La Blaugrana expires at the end of this season and while Barcelona want to retain his services it’s not clear if they’re actually going to be able to.

Both parties have been some way apart in negotiations thus far and they’re going to have to meet halfway if there’s to be a fruitful resolution. But he’s clearly proving his value on the pitch.