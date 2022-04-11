The city of Madrid bracing itself ahead of invasion of Chelsea and Manchester City fans

It’s set to be a busy week in the Spanish capital.

Real Madrid welcome Chelsea to the Santiago Bernabeu on Tuesday evening before Manchester City travel to the Wanda Metropolitano to face Atletico Madrid the following day.

Starting today, according to Marca, the city’s authorities are focused on shoring up key areas with additional security.

They already have experience after hosting the 2019 Champions League final between Liverpool and Tottenham Hotspur.

Barajas, Madrid’s airport, will be the first point of reference. Attention will also be paid to La Plaza Mayor, the area considered to be the most delicate in the city.

Also of key interest to the authorities are La Avenida de Brasil, the area surrounding the Bernabeu and, of course, the metro.

Both games are of serious importance.

Madrid have a 3-1 lead going into their clash with Chelsea while Atletico have to try and comeback from a 1-0 defeat in Manchester.