Barcelona are said to be closing in on a deal for Bayern Munich superstar Robert Lewandowski.

The striker is being heavily linked with a move away from Bayern ahead of this summer, with his contract situation causing uncertainty.

Lewandowski is out of contract in 2023, and if he does not want to pen a new deal this summer, he is likely to be sold so that Bayern can recoup some sort of fee for one of the best players in the world.

And according to TVP Sport via Sport, the striker has already told Bayern Munich that he wants to leave this summer.

That could be a huge boost for Barca as they look to tie down a deal, and it follows reports from earlier today that the striker may have agreed a deal with the Catalan giants.

In reality, Barca would still need to have a transfer bid accepted before starting formal discussions, but these conversations are always going on behind closed doors.