Real Madrid name squad to face Chelsea in the Champions League tomorrow evening

Real Madrid welcome Chelsea to the Spanish capital tomorrow.

The two lock horns at the Santiago Bernabeu in the second leg of the Champions League quarter-final. Madrid won the first leg at Stamford Bridge last Wednesday 3-1.

That was thanks to a hat-trick from Karim Benzema, whose star turn rendered Kai Havertz’ effort a mere consolation.

That is, of course, dependent on Madrid maintaining their advantage in the Spanish capital.

They followed their win in London up with a 2-0 victory over Getafe while Chelsea bounced back from back-to-back defeats (they lost to Brentford pre-Madrid) to hammer Southampton 6-0.

Los Blancos named their squad for the game on Monday.

Goalkeepers: Thibaut Courtois, Andriy Lunin, Toni Fuidias.

Defenders: Dani Carvajal, David Alaba, Nacho, Marcelo, Ferland Mendy, Rafa Marin.

Midfielders: Toni Kroos, Luka Modric, Casemiro, Fede Valverde, Lucas Vazquez, Dani Ceballos, Eduardo Camavinga.

Forwards: Karim Benzema, Marco Asensio, Luka Jovic, Gareth Bale, Vinicius Junior, Rodrygo Goes, Mariano Diaz.

