Real Madrid have confirmed a fitness boost ahead of their second leg with Chelsea.

Los Blancos are preparing to face the Blues at the Santiago Bernabeu on Tuesday night.

Carlo Ancelotti‘s men will be desperate to finish the job having taken a commanding lead from the first leg, winning 3-1 at Stamford Bridge.

Real Madrid already have one foot in the semi-finals, and they will be expected to finish the job at the Bernabeu.

Ahead of the clash, Los Blancos have confirmed a fitness boost in the naming of their matchday squad.

Full-back Ferland Mendy has returned despite missing the weekend’s win over Getafe.

That will be a big boost for Ancelotti, with Mendy being his first choice left-back.

It’s likely he will be fit to start, too, with Real Madrid understood to have played it save over the weekend, knowing this game was coming up.

Ancelotti also rested some other key players, including Dani Carvajal, Luka Modric and Toni Kroos.