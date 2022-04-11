Real Madrid announce fourth-choice centre-back Jesus Vallejo has tested positive for covid-19

Real Madrid welcome Chelsea to the Spanish capital tomorrow.

The two lock horns at the Santiago Bernabeu in the second leg of the Champions League quarter-final. Madrid won the first leg at Stamford Bridge last Wednesday 3-1.

That was thanks to a hat-trick from Karim Benzema, whose star turn rendered Kai Havertz’ effort a mere consolation.

That is, of course, dependent on Madrid maintaining their advantage in the Spanish capital.

They followed their win in London up with a 2-0 victory over Getafe while Chelsea bounced back from back-to-back defeats (they lost to Brentford pre-Madrid) to hammer Southampton 6-0.

Los Blancos named their squad for the game on Monday.

Goalkeepers: Thibaut Courtois, Andriy Lunin, Toni Fuidias.

Defenders: Dani Carvajal, David Alaba, Nacho, Marcelo, Ferland Mendy, Rafa Marin.

Midfielders: Toni Kroos, Luka Modric, Casemiro, Fede Valverde, Lucas Vazquez, Dani Ceballos, Eduardo Camavinga.

Forwards: Karim Benzema, Marco Asensio, Luka Jovic, Gareth Bale, Vinicius Junior, Rodrygo Goes, Mariano Diaz.

Rafa Marin has come in to replace Jesus Vallejo, the fourth-choice centre-back who Madrid announced tested positive for covid-19 in a club statement issued on Monday afternoon.