Real Madrid are in good shape ahead of their Champions League quarter-final second leg with Chelsea.

Los Blancos already have one foot in the semi-finals after a 3-1 away win at Stamford Bridge last week.

But they still have a job to do at the Bernabeu before they can celebrate reaching the penultimate stage again.

Fortunately, they will be helped by a number of key returnees, with Ferland Mendy returning to fitness after missing the weekend’s win over Getafe.

Meanwhile, Luka Jovic is back from a knock, leaving just four absentees for the visit of Chelsea.

Eden Hazard is sidelined due to an operation, while Jesus Vallejo is a fresh blow due to a positive covid test.

Elsewhere, Miguel Gutierrez is out with injury, and Isco Alarcon also misses out with a knock.

Carlo Ancelotti has to be pleased with the numbers he has available for this one, especially this late in the campaign.