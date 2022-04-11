PSG’s Sergio Ramos wants to play at the top level for four to five more years

Paris Saint-Germain’s Sergio Ramos has had a less than stellar spell in France since joining the capital club last summer. A series of persistent injuries have prevented the former Spanish captain from contributing to much to PSG so far.

Without an appearance in the Champions League, Ramos has seen the pitch just six times in Ligue 1. After playing against Lorient and Clermont Foot, Ramos can consider himself fit for just the third time this season.

An expert in dealing with adversity, Ramos believes he still has several more years left at the top level. Speaking to Prime Video, Mundo Deportivo carried his quotes in which he laid out his plans.

“I see myself playing four or five years more at a high level and then doing something different. At PSG I have two more years, I will try to make that three. As long as my body holds up, I think my mind is very focused.”

Ramos was also asked whether he preferred playing club football or international football.

“It’s a difficult question to answer. The feeling you have for your homeland is always a big thing. You feel you owe something to your [club] team, you have to play well to then be able to play for the national team.”

“Both are special feelings, but I can’t pick one over the other, although with the national team you can aspire to be world champion.”

The former Real Madrid icon has drawn the ire of many PSG fans this season, due to his lack of contribution in exchange for large wages. Ramos will be hoping to redress that balance in the coming months.