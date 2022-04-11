Predicted teams: Mateo Kovacic to start for Chelsea against Real Madrid

The hour of truth for the current European champions is drawing nigh for Chelsea and it doesn’t come much tougher than going to the Santiago Bernabeu to overturn a two-goal deficit.

Yet that is exactly what Thomas Tuchel will set up to do. The Blues are without Romelu Lukaku, who is the only extra absentee from the first leg. Even so, Tuchel is not expected to change too much, according to Sport.

They predict that Mateo Kovacic will replace one of Ngolo Kante or Jorginho on Tuesday night in order to add more verticality to the side. In addition, Reece James may drop to the bench for Marcos Alonso, with Barcelona target Cesar Azpilicueta switching to right wing-back.

Carlo Ancelotti has Ferland Mendy back in training and he is expected to start at left-back, however a suspension for Eder Militao means Nacho Fernandez will likely cover his absence in the centre of defence.

Other than that, both coaches are expected to leave things as they were last Wednesday in the 3-1 victory for Los Blancos.