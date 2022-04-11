Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang says Barcelona have to keep Ousmane Dembele this summer

Barcelona secured a thrilling 3-2 victory over Levante last night.

Jose Luis Morales put Levante a goal up before Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang equalised for La Blaugrana.

Pedri then fired Barcelona into the lead only for Gonzalo Melero to equalise for Levante. Luuk de Jong won it in stoppage time.

The result saw Barcelona regain second place after Sevilla had leapfrogged them on Friday following their victory over Granada.

They’re now 12 points behind La Liga leaders Real Madrid.

Speaking post-game, Aubameyang underlined the importance of Barcelona keeping hold of Ousmane Dembele beyond the expiration of his contract at the end of this season.

“Ousmane has to stay here at Barcelona,” he said.

Barcelona will meet Dembele’s agent again soon following their opening meeting in Marrakech according to Fabrizio Romano.

Negotiations are set to continue in the coming weeks.

Because Dembele is in fine form, proving to be exactly the kind of differential player that every elite team needs.

The 24-year-old Frenchman has contributed a goal and eleven assists in 14 La Liga appearances so far this season.