Pep Guardiola reflects on Manchester City’s draw with Liverpool days before facing Atletico Madrid

Manchester City drew 2-2 with Liverpool yesterday afternoon.

It was a huge game in the race for the Premier League title.

If City had won they would have gone four points clear of their rivals but a draw means the difference is still just a single point.

It was an intense, high-quality fixture that will have taken a lot out of all players involved. Both City and Liverpool have European fixtures this coming week, too.

City travel to Spain to face Atletico Madrid in the second leg of their Champions League quarter-final while Liverpool welcome Benfica to Anfield in theirs.

Pep Guardiola regretted nothing about his approach to the game.

“Liverpool like this kind of boxing match,” he told Sky Sports post-game in comments carried by Mundo Deportivo.

“It’s been a great promotion for the Premier League, a magnificent match with two teams that wanted to win.

“[The title race] is what it is.

“Against this kind of team it’s almost impossible. We’re first in the table, so we have that feeling that we’ve missed a great opportunity to gain more of an advantage.

“But there are still many games ahead.

“I don’t regret anything. My players can fail whenever they want. This is football and sometimes it happens.”

Guardiola, 51, joined City in 2016 after a three-year stint with Bayern Munich. He’s since won three Premier League titles at the Etihad Stadium and made it to the final of last season’s Champions League only to lose to Chelsea in Porto.

The last time he won the Champions League was at Barcelona, when he won it twice in three years. He beat Manchester United on both occasions, too; in Rome in 2009 and in London in 2011.