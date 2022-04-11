Pablo Sarabia won’t stay at Sporting Club de Portugal when his loan deal expires

Pablo Sarabia’s future doesn’t lie in Lisbon.

The Spanish international is currently on loan at Sporting Club de Portugal from Paris Saint-Germain but the Portuguese outfit don’t have the financial strength to trigger their option to buy.

That’s according to L’Equipe as carried by Diario AS.

And it’s a real pity because the forward has been superb. He’s contributed 18 goals and nine assists for Sporting across all competitions so far this season.

Sarabia is expected to return to PSG and be a squad member, something that could pave the way for Julian Draxler’s departure.

On the other hand, PSG are expected to trigger the €40m option to buy included in their loan agreement with Sporting for left-back Nuno Mendes. He’s been superb at the Parc des Princes this year.

Sarabia, 29, was born in Madrid and while he came through the youth system at Real Madrid he took his first steps in the world of senior football with Getafe.

He spent five years at the Coliseum Alfonso Perez before a three-year stint in Andalusia with Sevilla. He joined PSG from them.

Sarabia has scored seven goals in 18 appearances for La Roja.