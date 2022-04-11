Neymar Junior reveals he loves playing alongside Lionel Messi and Kylian Mbappe

Neymar Junior has praised Lionel Messi and Kylian Mbappe.

The Brazilian plays alongside both of them with Paris Saint-Germain but things haven’t always gone smoothly this season.

Messi joined the French club during the summer and has failed to hit the heights he achieved during his glorious stint at Barcelona.

Neymar, likewise, has struggled to perform at an elite level consistently throughout 2021/22. Mbappe, to be fair, has been firing on all cylinders from the first whistle back in August.

But on Saturday, at least, all three clicked.

PSG beat Clermont Foot 6-1 away from home; both Neymar and Mbappe scored hat-tricks while Messi provided three assists.

Speaking after the game, Neymar touched on Messi and Mbappe.

“It’s a lot easier to play with players who are very intelligent,” he said in comments carried Goal. “Leo and Kylian are extraordinary. They’re two geniuses.”

Neymar knows Messi well; the two spent four seasons together at Barcelona before the Brazilian departed in the summer of 2017.

Mbappe joined PSG that same summer from Monaco although his future is uncertain. His contract expires at the end of this season and it’s assumed he’s going to join Real Madrid when it does.