Marco van Basten claims people would rather watch Netflix than Atletico Madrid

Whenever Atletico Madrid appear in a big Champions League tie, it seems the style debate is never far away.

Against Manchester City last midweek, it was billed as a clash of footballing ideologies by many. Atletico fell to a 1-0 defeat courtesy of a Kevin de Bruyne finish but failed to have a shot in the whole match. Something which caused plenty of discussion given Diego Simeone’s defensive setup.

Speaking about the match to Dutch channel Ziggo Sport, Marco van Basten added his name to the list of critics. Diario AS carried his comments.

“What Atletico Madrid are doing is legal, it’s allowed, but it is surprises me that there is a team with 10 players behind the ball for the whole 90 minutes that is only trying to avoid conceding a goal.”

“A footballing organisation like FIFA should be starting to think about ways to make football more fun. With this style of football, there is no enjoyment.”

The former Dutch international used to be technical director for FIFA, before stepping down from the role. Van Basten then added to his surprise and suggestions with a damning indictment of their football.

“It would make more sense for someone to change the channel and went off to watch Netflix with that time.”

Los Colchoneros face Manchester City on Wednesday evening at the Wanda Metropolitano with the task of overturning that deficit. Pundits and fans alike will be keeping a close eye on how Simeone approaches the match with that in mind.