Luuk de Jong nears Karim Benzema for goal per minutes ratio

The transformation of Luuk de Jong from one of the symbols of Barcelona’s dysfunction to an icon of their redemption continues to be one of the most entertaining storylines of the season.

Brought in by Ronald Koeman to much disdain from the Barcelona faithful, his early struggles under Koeman led to him being whistled by Camp Nou. After some key misses, he was held up as an example of Koeman’s poor management.

Since Xavi Hernandez arrived in the hotseat however, the narrative has been flipped. Although de Jong has been used sparingly since the arrival of Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, he continues to be an effective role player.

The Dutch striker has secured 7 points for Barcelona as a direct result of his goals, the latest of which was a stoppage time winner against Levante.

With 6 goals in 16 appearances (577 minutes), de Jong is near the top of the charts for goals per minute this season. Only the Pichichi leader Karim Benzema (92.8 minutes) can better de Jong’s average of a goal every 96.1 minutes.

As Sport report, across his last four appearances, de Jong has scored 4 goals in 20 minutes of game time off the bench.