Lack of Jordi Alba replacement looming large as Sergino Dest remains sidelined

Sergino Dest has had a curious time of it since Barcelona manager Xavi Hernandez returned to the Ciudad Condal.

Although he was initially hampered by fitness issues, it seemed clear that Xavi did not trust Dest in the early stages of his reign, giving Oscar Mingueza and Dani Alves amongst others minutes ahead of the US international. Borussia Dortmund defender Thomas Meunier even suggested he was approached as a replacement for Dest.

Yet in the months of February and March, Dest’s performances improved dramatically and it appeared he was winning his place in the side before picking up an injury against Galatasaray. He is still trying to recover from that injury.

Beyond his impact at right-back, it has also affected the left-back position. Dest’s versatility allows him to play on the left too, giving Xavi a chance to rest veteran Jordi Alba.

With Dest still injured, Sport note that Alba has started all of Barcelona’s last eight matches and finished the last three in succession. With Alves going through a difficult patch of form and Alba in need of a rest, Dest’s return can’t come quick enough for Xavi.