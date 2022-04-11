Konrad de la Fuente to miss the rest of Marseille’s season due to knee injury

Konrad de la Fuente has endured an unusual year at Marseille.

The winger, who left Barcelona for €3m last summer, started the season well and played a lot under Jorge Sampaoli.

He scored a decisive goal and provided three assists.

But since the dawn of the New Year things have taken a turn for the worse according to Diario Sport.

He contracted covid-19 on New Year’s Day and tore a muscle due to the disease. That kept him out of action for a month and when he returned it happened again. Then he injured his knee.

De la Fuente underwent an operation last Wednesday and now it’s been confirmed that he’s going to miss the rest of the season. Not an ideal way to end his first campaign away from Camp Nou.

But Marseille are still enjoying a fine season.

The southern French side are fighting to finish second in Ligue 1 behind Paris Saint-Germain to qualify for the Champions League.