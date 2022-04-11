Imanol Alguacil sings David Silva’s praises after brilliant form for Real Sociedad

Real Sociedad beat Elche 2-1 away from home on Sunday evening and it was almost all positive for manager Imanol Alguacil.

Having gone behind early on, La Real reacted well and managed to overturn the deficit by half-time through goals from Alexander Sorloth and Robin Le Normand. Both came from David Silva assists, who was at his charming best.

It’s the latest in a series of good performances lately and Alguacil was asked in his post-match press conference whether he would like to have Silva in the team next season. Diario AS carried his response.

“You tell me after his match if I want him to continue. He’s like a young lad. It’s a luxury having him with us because of what he gives us in terms of the competition and on a daily basis.”

“It’s a pleasure to have these types of players. In order to shine he has to have the right structure, he is enthusiastic and he is strong, he couldn’t want for any of that. I hope we can count on him in the future. He is 36 but it seems like he’s 26.”

The World Cup winner has been in San Sebastian-Donostia for since the summer of 2020 after leaving Manchester City and is coming to the end of his two year contract. Although his La Real career has been hampered a little by injuries, Silva has impressed when fit for the most part.