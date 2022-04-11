Gavi shows off battle scar in training after Barcelona’s Levante comeback

Barcelona secured a last-gasp victory against Levante on Sunday night and were revelling in the euphoria, but had to fight for their points.

After conceding three penalties in the space of 20 minutes, the Catalans had to come from a goal down and then once more regain the lead through a stoppage time Luuk de Jong winner. None of that would have happened without the introduction of Pedri and Gavi however, who revolutionised the game.

The latter provided an assist for Pedri after some brilliant work on the right side and could have doubled Barcelona’s lead when he was sent through on goal. His shot was saved by Dani Cardenas and a nudge from the defender sent him flying into Cardenas, which Gavi came out of far worse.

“The ‘keeper gave it to me”, Gavi told a colleague at the end of the match, according to Sport.

Another battle scar to go with his combative attitude on the pitch, there is no doubt the 17-year-old enjoys the physical challenge of first division football even when at a disadvantage.

Image via FCB.