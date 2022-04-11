Former Real Madrid player Freddy Rincon in critical condition after car accident

Former Real Madrid and Colombia midfielder Freddy Rincon was involved in a car accident last night in Cali, Colombia, and is reportedly in critical condition.

Marca Colombia have been giving updates on the situation after Rincon’s car collided with a bus last night. It’s not clear whether Rincon was driving or not, but the driver of the bus is now in a stable state following surgery.

Desde el Real Madrid C. F., toda nuestra fuerza y nuestro cariño para Freddy Rincón tras el accidente sufrido hoy. Mucho ánimo y nuestro deseo de que supere pronto este difícil momento. — Real Madrid C.F. (@realmadrid) April 11, 2022

Rincon was taken to hospital and emergency surgery was carried out on his arrival, after which he was transferred to the intensive care unit. He remains there at the time of writing.

Various clubs from around the world put out messages of support for the player, including Real Madrid. The Colombian was capped 84 times by his country and spent a year in Madrid after a move from Napoli, part of an eighteen year career that spanned four countries and all three of the World Cups that took place in the nineties.