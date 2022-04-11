Former Bayern Munich star Dietmar Hamann has weighed in on the Robert Lewandowski situation.

Lewandowski faces an uncertain future at the Allianz Arena, with his current contract set to end in 2023.

With no new agreement at this point, Bayern are likely to move to sell the superstar striker if they cannot tie him down long-term.

There have been reports that the 33-year-old wants out of Bayern this summer amid links with Barcelona.

But nothing has been confirmed at this point, and Bayern face losing one of the best players in the world ahead of next season.

As transfer rumours continue to do the rounds, former Bayern midfielder Hamann has weighed in on the situation.

“With Lewandowski you have to see whether he wants more than two years. Then of course you have to think about,” he told Goal.

“At the end of the contract he would be nearly 37. You can see with Ronaldo that it gets more difficult with age.”

Bayern are unlikely to be able to command a large fee for Lewandowski this summer, if the striker does decide to leave.

The Poland international is now 33 and has just one year remaining on his current deal.

Though, they have been blessed by eight years of the striker, who has scored no fewer than 235 goals in 248 Bundesliga games.