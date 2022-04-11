Carlo Ancelotti keen to ensure his troops remain focused ahead of Real Madrid’s clash with Chelsea

Real Madrid welcome Chelsea to the Spanish capital tomorrow.

Los Blancos will face off against the London side at the Santiago Bernabeu in the second leg of the Champions League quarter-final. Madrid go into the game with a 3-1 lead from the first leg.

Because they beat Chelsea by that scoreline last week at Stamford Bridge courtesy of a Karim Benzema hat-trick. Kai Havertz scored Chelsea’s only goal of the evening.

Carlo Ancelotti, however, was keen to underline his troops are going to remain focused ahead of a difficult assignment. Chelsea are the reigning European champions, after all.

“Not at all,” Ancelotti told Sky Sport Italia as carried by Football Italia when asked if the abolition of the away goals rule puts Madrid at a disadvantage compared to past years. “We accept the rules as they are. It’s favourable for the balance and we accept it.

“[Winning the first leg] can be dangerous if we think most of the work is done,” he continued, keen to ensure focus. “We played well in the first half and we must do the same in the second half.”

Madrid followed up their victory in London with a 2-0 defeat of Getafe at the Bernabeu in La Liga on Saturday to extend their lead at the top of the table to 12 points.

Chelsea hammered Southampton 6-0 at St. Mary’s to strengthen their grip on third place in the Premier League and bounce back from consecutive defeats – they lost to Bournemouth pre-Madrid.