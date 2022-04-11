Carlo Ancelotti has made a Karim Benzema admission ahead of Real Madrid’s second leg clash with Chelsea.

Los Blancos take a healthy lead into their home leg against the Blues, with a Champions League semi-final spot on the line.

Ancelotti’s men secured a 3-1 win at Stamford Bridge, with Benzema scoring a brilliant hat-trick.

Real Madrid have been highly dependent on Benzema this season, with the Frenchman scoring 37 and assisting 13 across all competitions so far this term.

it is Benzema’s best scoring season of his career, and he is leading Los Blancos towards the La Liga title, as well as the Champions League semi-finals.

Ahead of the second leg with Chelsea, when Real Madrid will be desperate to finish the job, Ancelotti was asked about whether his side depend on Benzema.

And he made no bones about the fact they do.

“We have dependency on Benzema, it is like this, we are not going to deny it,” he said in his pre-match press conference.

“I am very happy that we will be depending on Karim.

“It’s a reality and it’s a good thing.”

Benzema will be looking to add to his Champions League total, which currently stands at 11, at the Bernabeu on Tuesday night.