Besiktas have already made a decision about what they’re going to do with Miralem Pjanic

Besiktas have made a decision on Miralem Pjanic’s future.

The Bosnian, on loan at the Turkish club from Barcelona until the end of the season, joined Besiktas last summer.

But according to a report carried by Diario Sport they’re not going to try to extend the loan or sign Pjanic on a permanent deal.

Pjanic missed two months of football through injury and since he returned to action has found it difficult to get back up to speed.

Ceyhun Kazanci, Besiktas’ sporting director, has briefed local media that Pjanic will be returning to Barcelona in the summer.

Pjanic started well in Turkey but this injury has derailed his progress. His contract at Camp Nou ends in of 2024 so it’s likely Barcelona will loan him out next season if they can’t sell him.

Pjanic, 32, joined Barcelona in the summer of 2020 from Juventus. His career has also seen him represent Metz, Lyon and Roma as well as earn 103 senior caps for Bosnia.