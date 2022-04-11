Barcelona’s dressing room reportedly still believe they can pip Real Madrid and win La Liga

Barcelona believe.

It may be unlikely, but they believe that if Sevilla can take points off Real Madrid next weekend they can still win La Liga.

That’s according to Diario AS.

They note that Joan Laporta and Xavi Hernandez have been keen to drill in this mantra to the first-team squad.

But two things must happen for their dream to come true.

Barcelona need to will all their games between now and the end of the season and Madrid need to begin to drop points.

Los Blancos are currently 12 points clear of their great rivals but Barcelona have an easier run-in and a game in hand.

La Blaugrana have been transformed ever since Xavi took over from Ronald Koeman toward the tail end of 2021. A directionless and listless team has become focused and driven.

It’s unlikely they’re going to be able to pip Madrid to the title at this late stage of the season but it won’t be through lack of effort.