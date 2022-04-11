Barcelona starlet Gavi has stood out for his quality since he was a six-year-old at Real Betis

Gavi is a phenomenon.

The 17-year-old Andalusian has proven himself to be one of the finest midfielders in Spain since breaking into Barcelona’s first team at the beginning of this season.

He’s also earned international recognition, making his La Roja debut and becoming part of Luis Enrique’s squad.

But he’s long shown he has something special.

Diario AS note that since he was six he’s stood out; playing with his laces undone and his tongue in his cheek, approaching each and every game like it was a matter of life and death.

Gavi began his career with local side Real Betis before catching Barcelona’s attention at the age of ten.

He shared a room at La Masia with another Sevillano, Juan Larios. He’s now at Manchester City.

Gavi is valued at €60m by Transfermarkt and is currently in negotiations with Barcelona to extend his contract with the club.

He’s played 38 first-team games for Barcelona and has earned six senior caps with the Spanish national team.