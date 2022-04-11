Barcelona have reportedly agreed a three-year deal with Robert Lewandowski

Barcelona have reached an agreement with Robert Lewandowski.

That’s according to Sebastian Staszewski, who claims the Bayern Munich man has agreed a three-year deal with Barcelona despite interest from Paris Saint-Germain, Manchester City and Liverpool.

Barcelona have made it public that they’re in the market for a top-level number nine this summer and while Erling Haaland was their priority they were willing to fish in other waters if needed.

And Lewandowski wouldn’t be a bad fall-back.

The Polish forward is one of the most lethal goalscorers in European football, scoring 46 goals in 40 games this season.

Lewandowski has won all there is to win at Bayern and now, at the age of 33, is keen for one final challenge. His contract expires in the summer of 2023 so now is a clever time to make a move.

Barcelona are building an exciting project under Xavi Hernandez at Camp Nou and the arrival of a goalscorer of Lewandowski’s calibre could really elevate them to the next level.