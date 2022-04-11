Barcelona centre-back Eric Garcia beginning to show his quality after tough start to the season

Eric Garcia has come in for serious criticism in recent times.

The Barcelona centre-back has unconvinced many observers of Spanish football who’ve wondered what he’s done to earn a place in Luis Enrique’s La Roja squads.

And it’s true that the beginning of his first-team Barcelona career was difficult. He arrived from Manchester City in the summer transfer window highly touted but lost the battle to start beside Gerard Pique at centre-back to Ronald Araujo.

But according to Marca, the Catalan is beginning to show his quality. He performed well during Barcelona’s thrilling 3-2 win over Levante in La Liga last night and during their 1-1 draw with Eintracht Frankfurt in the Europa League on Thursday.

His ability on the ball has never been questioned but his defensive quality has been. He’s been weak on occasion and lost duels he shouldn’t have, but there are signs he’s finding his feet.

Pep Guardiola wanted to keep him and both Luis Enrique and Xavi Hernandez have found him useful. That’s three men who know a whole lot about football and they can’t all be wrong.